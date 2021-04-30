UAE releases full list of banned practices during Ramadan

An authority in UAE has issued the full list of banned practices during Holy Month of Ramadan. The Public Prosecution department in UAE has issued the detailed list of banned practices. This list was released after considering the Covid-19 situation in UAE.

The Public Prosecution department has banned gatherings and social visits during Ramadan. Also Iftar and Suhoor has to be only with the family members living in the same house. It is illegal to gather for Iftar or other meals or host celebrations at home or farms as well as conduct social visits.

The department has also banned Iftar tents along with commercial Ramadan tents that offer food, beverage and shisha. Distributing Iftar meals in front of homes and exchange of food between families and neighbours have also been banned. Distributing Quran and other gifts at the workplace during Ramadan is also banned.