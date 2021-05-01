1-year-old baby left starved: as mother lay dead for two days

A baby was found near the body of his mother who was dead for two days inside the home near Pune in Maharashtra- one of the countless tragedies that have occurred during the pandemic. No one helped the family or baby fearing Covid; a stink coerced the landlord to call the police to the house located in Pimpri Chinchwad.

On Monday, the police broke into the house and found the woman’s body with the infant near her. The woman was suspected to have died on Saturday, which means the one-year-old baby had been there without food or water all that time. Police constables Sushila Gabhale and Rekha Waze took charge of the infant and fed him. “I also have two children, one eight, one six. The baby felt like my own child, he drank milk very quickly as he was very hungry,” said Sushila Gabhale. Her colleague Rekha said the child was completely fine, except for the fever. “The child had a little fever when we showed him to the doctor. He told us to feed him well, the rest is fine. After feeding the baby biscuit with water, we took the child to the government hospital for a corona test,” said Rekha.

The baby’s Covid test has turned out negative and he was shifted to government childcare. His mother’s autopsy is yet to reveal how she died and it is not known whether she had Covid. Prakash Jadhav, Police Inspector (Crime) said, “The woman’s husband had reportedly gone to Uttar Pradesh for work. We are waiting for him to return”.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra, on Thursday reported 66,159 Covid cases and 771 deaths in 24 hours.