Actor-anchor Kanupriya succumbs to Covid-19

TV actor and anchor Kanupriya dies due to Covid-19 complications on Friday. The actor hosted shows for Brahma Kumaris and also appeared on TV shows such as Kartavya, Kahi Aek Gaon, Bhanwar, Meri Kahani, Tesu Ke Phool and, Tumhara Intezar Hai.

Sister BK Shivani of Brahma Kumaris expressed her grief over Kanupriya’s demise and wrote, “Om Shanti Angels … Last night a very beautiful angel, a chosen instrument of God … Sis. Kanupriya left her mortal coil and moved forward to another magical destiny of radiating happiness and health to millions of souls. Kanupriya is a pure soul, caring, compassionate, selfless … always a giver. She lived for a higher purpose … to create a beautiful world … and we know that even though the costume will change … she will always be God’s angel, whose every life will be surrendered to His will and His task of creating The New Age. Let us all meditate and radiate gratitude and blessings to her … Thank You Beautiful Soul for being who you are and will always be.”

Kanupriya started her career as an actor and appeared in over 80 shows. She is also a TV show host and filmmaker.