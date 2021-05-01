Canada’s Niagara Falls lights up with the tricolours of the Indian National Flag for over 30 minutes

Niagara Falls in Canada’s Ontario was lit up with the tricolours of the Indian National Flag for 30 minutes on 28 April as a display of solidarity and hope for India in its battle against Covid-19 Pandemic. The horseshoe shaped Falls was lit up in saffron, white and green from 9.30 pm-10 pm (local time).

This is not the first time that Niagra Falls has lit up in the tricolours. The Canadian landmark was previously lit up in the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day in August 2020.

Niagara Parks took to Twitter to announce the event and used the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

India is currently facing a surge in cases and losses of life resulting from COVID-19. In a display of solidarity and hope for India, Niagara Falls will be illuminated tonight from 9:30 to 10pm in orange, white and green, the colours of the flag of India. #StayStrongIndia pic.twitter.com/o0IIxxnCrk — Niagara Parks (@NiagaraParks) April 28, 2021

The post soon went viral and many people appreciated and thanked the gesture of the Niagara Parks.

Take a look at the comments:

Thank You for expressing support and solidarity with #India in its time of worst crisis.?? #StayStrongIndia — Iconic Sidharth? (@IconicSidharth) April 28, 2021

Thank you.. your kindness and moral support means a lot..God bless ! — Susheel Kalra (@susheelkalra) April 29, 2021

Thank you for this solidarity! We shall overcome this!#StayStrongIndia — Aanay Shah (@Aanay_21) April 29, 2021

Thank you very very Much for this beautiful geusture

We INDIANS appreciate it highly

Just a correction that I think should be made that our Indian National Flag consists of Saffron, White, Dark Green. THANK You all once again? — Kunal Patil???? (@_iamkunalpatil_) April 29, 2021

Thank you @NiagaraParks and canada ??? — Dilip Jain | ????? ??? ?? (@dilipjain1979) April 29, 2021

Thank You @NiagaraParks

May Mist of Falls Take away the Negative Aura of Corona Virus n spread Positivity in the Air of The ?? India n ?? canada n The Whole world. . ???? — Sanjay Kheni (@Sanjaykheni2016) April 30, 2021

A few days ago in UAE, prominent iconic buildings including Burj Khalifa, The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) headquarters, and Yas Island (Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub) were lit up with the tricolour to show solidarity with India as the country deals with COVID-19 crisis.

Take a look here:

Tonight we stand in solidarity with #India ??. Prominent landmarks in the UAE display the Indian flag as India #Delhi fights #covid19 #StayStrongIndia ?? ?? #CovidIndia pic.twitter.com/zgQTbQRmKL — ??? ?????? ?? Hassan Sajwani (@HSajwanization) April 25, 2021

We stand together with our dear guests, friends and all the people of India during these challenging times. #StaySafe and #StayStrongIndia ??#YasIsland #InAbuDhabi pic.twitter.com/R57O1xAMeq — Yas Island ????? ??? (@yasisland) April 25, 2021

India is struggling to cope up with the second wave of the Covid pandemic. It became the first country to register more than 4 lakh new infections in a single day.