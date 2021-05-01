DH Latest NewsDH NEWSTravel & TourismLatest NewsIndiaNEWSInternationalTourism

Canada’s Niagara Falls lights up with the tricolours of the Indian National Flag for over 30 minutes

May 1, 2021, 05:00 pm IST

Niagara Falls in Canada’s Ontario was lit up with the tricolours of the Indian National Flag for 30 minutes on 28 April as a display of solidarity and hope for India in its battle against Covid-19 Pandemic. The horseshoe shaped Falls was lit up in saffron, white and green from 9.30 pm-10 pm (local time).

This is not the first time that Niagra Falls has lit up in the tricolours. The Canadian landmark was previously lit up in the tricolour on the occasion of India’s 74th Independence Day in August 2020.

Niagara Parks took to Twitter to announce the event and used the hashtag #StayStrongIndia.

The post soon went viral and many people appreciated and thanked the gesture of the Niagara Parks.

A few days ago in UAE, prominent iconic buildings including Burj Khalifa, The Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) headquarters, and Yas Island (Abu Dhabi’s premier leisure and entertainment hub) were lit up with the tricolour to show solidarity with India as the country deals with COVID-19 crisis.

India is struggling to cope up with the second wave of the Covid pandemic. It became the first country to register more than 4 lakh new infections in a single day.

