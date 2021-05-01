Citizens may be fined or jailed for entering Australia from India within 48 hours

Melbourne: The spread of Covid is at an all-time high in India. In this context, more than a dozen countries have announced a ban on travelers from India. But Australia has announced harsher punishments for those returning from India during the Covid expansion. The Australian government has warned that citizens who return to the country within the next 48 hours after spending two weeks in India could face up to five years in prison.

According to some Australian media reports, the spread of covid in India has prompted the government to take stern action against those returning to the country immediately. The country is heading towards 4 lakh daily cases of Covid-19, having reported 3.86 lakh on Thursday. Australia has already suspended all direct flights from India. The decision was taken three weeks ago. The flight suspension decision was taken to prevent the arrival of new variants of SARS-CoV-2 that were detected in India recently.