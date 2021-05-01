Country to reduce inbound flights by 80 per cent

A country has decided to reduce the inbound flights by 80%. Pakistan has decided to reduce the inbound flights. National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) has announced this decision. The decision was taken considering the Covid-19 situation in the country.

The new rule will be effective from midnight on May 5 till midnight on May 20. A review of the decision will be carried out on May 18 .

“In view of prevailing global and regional disease trends, Pakistan has decided to reduce inbound international travel from 5 May to 20th May. International flights to Pakistan will be reduced to 20% during this period”, tweeted National Command and Operation Centre .

As per the new guidelines, all passengers to to Pakistan are required to follow Covid protocols across the board, including presenting a negative RT-PCR test result with a validity of no more than 72 hours old. They will need to submit to a rapid antigen test upon arrival. Those who test negative will need to undergo 10 days of self-quarantine at home. Positive cases will be transferred to a self-paid facility where they will quarantine for 10 days.