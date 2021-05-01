COVID-19 cases in India may peak next week: Government Advisor

According to a mathematical model of a team of scientists advising the government, a few days earlier than a previous estimate as the virus has spread faster than expected. India’s coronavirus cases may reach a peak between May 3 and 5. The nation has reported more than 3 lakh new cases daily for the following nine days. Today, India reported 3.86 lakh, hitting another global record. The increase of fresh cases led to a public health crisis in the country, impelling the government to seek oxygen and medicines from other countries.

Head of a government-appointed group of scientists modelling the trajectory of infections, M Vidyasagar said, “Our belief is that by next week, the daily new cases nationwide would have peaked”. The group previously told senior government officials in a presentation on April 2 that cases would peak between May 5 and 10. He further said “We said (at that presentation) that it was not a matter of putting up some structures that would come up in July or August, because by then the wave will have ended. Try to figure out how we’re going to fight for the next four to six weeks, that was the message. Don’t waste a lot of time putting up long-term solutions because your problem is right now”.

Like many people who contract the disease show no symptoms, Mr Vidyasagar said “India’s first wave of the pandemic peaked in mid-September with 97,894 cases. The country is now reporting more than three times as many infections daily, taking the total number of cases to 18.8 million with 2,08,000 deaths. The real number of infections is believed to be 50 times more”.