Covid crisis: US to restrict travel from India from May 4

New Delhi: The White House said on Friday, the United States will restrict travel from India starting next week, due to the uncontrollable spread of Covid-19 in the country.

“On the advice of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the administration will restrict travel from India,” Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement.

She cited “extraordinarily high Covid-19 caseloads and multiple variants circulating in the India” and said the policy will come into effect from May 4.

In the meantime, Covid has affected over 3.86 lakh more people in India is yet another worrying daily high and killed 3,498 in the last 24 hours. The record number comes even as a huge international aid operation has been launched with many countries promising help.

The total number of deaths has risen to 2,08,330 after the one-day spike. This is the ninth straight day of over three lakh new cases in the country. India’s tally of more than 1.87 crore Covid cases is the second-highest globally, behind the United States and ahead of Brazil.