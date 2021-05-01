Covid fight: Boeing announces $ 10 million assistance package for India

Washington: On Friday, Boeing announced a USD10 million crisis assistance package to support India’s COVID-19 response.

The company said in a statement that the support from Boeing will be directed to organisations providing relief, including medical supplies and emergency health care for communities and families battling COVID-19.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has devastated communities across the globe and our hearts go out to our friends in India who are going through a very difficult time. Boeing is a global citizen, and in India we are directing our pandemic response to the communities most impacted by this recent surge of cases,” said Dave Calhoun, president and CEO of Boeing.

In partnership with local and international relief organisations, Boeing will deploy the USD10 million to the areas of greatest need in consultation with medical, government and public health experts.

The company said in a statement that its employees also have a chance to distribute personally to charitable organisations supporting COVID-19 relief in India.

As part of the Boeing Gift Match programme, the company will balance monetary donations dollar for dollar, extending the reach of support being provided to the Indian people.

“Boeing not only stands in solidarity with the Indian people in their effort to confront this pandemic, we will be a part of the solution. We will continue to monitor the pandemic response in India and work to support our employees, customers, and partners through this crisis,” it said.

Earlier Mastercard had also declared support of USD10 million towards COVID-19 response efforts in India.