Doctor among 8 dead after Delhi hospital ran out of Oxygen

Eight people, including one doctor, died at Delhi’s Batra Hospital on Saturday afternoon after the facility ran out of medical oxygen – for the second time in the space of a week – at 12.45 pm.

Six of the eight were admitted to the hospital’s ICU (intensive care unit) and two were in the wards. The doctor who died has been identified as Dr RK Himathani, the head of the Gastroenterology unit.

Hospital officials had told the Delhi High Court – holding a 11th straight day of hearings into the oxygen crisis in the national capital – that re-supply tankers only reached the hospital at around 1.30 pm, meaning that around 230 critically ill patients were without oxygen for around 80 minutes.

“We ran out of oxygen at 12.45 pm. Supply came at 1.30. We were out of oxygen for 1 hour and 20 mins,” the hospital told the court.

“We hope no lives were lost,” the court responded, to which the hospital said: “We have… including one of our own… one doctor.”