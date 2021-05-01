Former MP Mohammad Shahabuddin dies of Covid

Former MP and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Mohammad Shahabuddin has died due to coronavirus infection. Mohammad Shahabuddin breathed his last at Deen Dayal Upadhyay (DDU) Hospital in Delhi. Mohammad Shahabuddin, a controversial leader from Bihar was serving a life sentence for murder at the Tihar Jail. He was admitted in the hospital on April 20 after testing coronavirus positive.

Mohammad Shahabuddin was serving a life sentence in a 2004 double murder case. A court in Bihar had convicted Shahabuddin to 10 years of imprisonment for his involvement in an arms act case. The Delhi High Court had on Wednesday directed the Delhi government and the prison authority to ensure proper medical supervision and care of Shahabuddin.