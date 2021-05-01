Indian Railway cancels 44 trains

The Indian Railway has cancelled 44 trains. The Western Railway (WR) has cancelled 44 trains. The trains were cancelled due to low passenger traffic.

The trains running through Ratlam division were cancelled. 44 trains of Ratlam division to and from Mumbai, Delhi, Lingampalli, Nagpur, Gandhinagar, Amritsar, Puri and other cities have been cancelled.

The Railways has also reduced the frequency of four passenger trains running under Ratlam division including the Indore-Udaipur Special Express (up and down) and the Indore-Mumbai Central Special Express (up and down).