Kamala Harris: First US Vice President With Madame Tussauds Wax Figure

Kamala Harris, the first female vice president of the United States, will soon be making more history for her wax statue on display at the Madame Tussauds wax museum in New York City. According to a report, the museum, located in Times Square, has released a few photographs of the work in progress. It shows the busts of Harris, and US President Joe Biden as the agency celebrated their first 100th day in office. David Burks, the principal sculptor, was quoted as telling CNN "We were keen to focus on her smile and the warmth in her eyes. It's that twinkle in the eye that's so hard to capture… a genuine warmth that's really important to get into our figures,"

As per the report, Burks along with the Madam Tussauds’ team of sculpture artists in London is making the clay heads, referring to hundreds of photos of the leaders.

On the other hand, the report states, Biden’s figure will be dressed in the midnight-blue Ralph Lauren suit, a white shirt with, cufflinks and the words ‘US Senator’, and a lavender tie to match his Inauguration Day look, from January 2021, adding that the wax figures will take four to six months’ completion time, and will be placed in the museum’s ‘Oval Office’ experience in New York, after the unveiling.