Ramadan 2021: Restriction for motorists against parking on roadside for prayers

On Friday, Dubai Police asked those who wished to perform the late-night Tahajjud prayers during the last 10 days of Ramadan to choose safe places in which to do so.

Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, Brigadier General Saif Muhair Saeed Al Mazrouei, said officials had seen many people performing prayers on the roadside and on streets near mosques of late.

This method risk lives, both motorists using those roads and of those offering the prayers, he said.

Al Mazrouei further asked all motorists to drive with care and to decrease the speed of their vehicles near mosques.

He urged drivers from parking their vehicles carelessly in non-parking areas or on sidewalks, as it not only affects the appearance of the city but also breaks traffic laws and bothers others who use the road.

He emphasised that police patrols work to provide all means of comfort to people during Ramadan. This entails maintaining traffic flow, preventing traffic jams, and organising the process of letting people inside and outside of the mosques.