Saudi forces foils attempt to attack Jeddah

The Saudi Arabian forces had intercepted and destroyed an attempt to attack Jeddah in the country. The Defense Ministry in Saudi Arabia has announced this. The ministry said that the forces had destroyed an unspecified ‘hostile air target’ aimed at Jeddah.

“Saudi Defense intercepts and destroys hostile air target aimed at Jeddah,” the ministry tweeted. But the ministry has not yet revealed further information regarding the attack. The ministry has also did not revealed who is behind the attack.

Also Read: 964 new recoveries reported in Saudi Arabia

It is supposed that the Houthi militants in Yemen backed by Iran is behind the attack.

Houthi militants backed by Iran has been continuously attacking Saudi Arabia by using drones and ballistic missiles. The coalition’s forces regularly intercept explosive-laden boats in the Red Sea and explosives-laden drone launched by the Iran-backed Houthi militia towards Saudi Arabia.