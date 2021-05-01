State government extends lockdown restrictions till May 17

A state government has extended the lockdown restrictions till May 17. Rajasthan state government has announced this. Rajasthan government has extended lockdown restrictions till May 17 with new guidelines.

The government has capped the number of people attending marriage functions to 31 instead of 50 earlier. Those playing bands will be kept beside these numbers. Weekend curfew will continue on Saturday and Sunday.

The government has also launched a ‘Red Alert Public Discipline Fortnight’. During this more strict new norms will be launched. During this period, no one will be able to go out between 12 noon to 5 p.m. and those caught roaming without any reason will be institutionally quarantined till their RT-PCR report comes negative. All shops except milk, medical and fruit, vegetable vends will remain closed on weekends.

As per the new announcement, all religious places will remain closed for devotees throughout the state. All schools, colleges, libraries, coaching centres except medical and nursing colleges will remain closed.