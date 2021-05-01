States postpone COVID-19 vaccine rollout for 18-45 age group amid vaccine Shortage

Tamil Nadu will not be able to roll out the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group before the third week of May, a top health official attached to the state government said on Friday. He said all supplies available currently with the state government is allocated by the Centre for the age group of people above 45, “which itself is not adequate to cover that population”.

“I would say that the current stock of vaccine in any state will never be able to roll out the third phase of the vaccination drive for all adults from May 1. If somebody is doing it, it would be for a photo opportunity. We are almost certain that we cannot do anything in this regard before the third week of May,” said the top official who did not want to be named.

He said it is an informed decision and that the concerned central agencies are aware of the situation. “We are in constant touch with both vaccine makers, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech. We will wait and see how much out of 1.5 crore doses of vaccine (required) will arrive to roll out the third phase,” he said.