‘We miss him, too much has happened in our lives’: Rima Jain on Rishi Kapoor’s death anniversary

Late actor Rishi Kapoor’s sister Rima Jain on his first death anniversary said that she misses her brother and that too much has happened in their family in the recent past. Rishi Kapoor died on April 30, 2020, and many members of the Kapoor family have been sharing memories on their social media handle. This is also a hard time for the family as Randhir Kapoor has been admitted to a hospital after he tested positive for the coronavirus.

In an interview, Rima said: “We miss him, too much has happened in our lives. His going away has also created a great void in our lives. I have lost two brothers (Rishi Kapoor and Rajiv Kapoor), and one brother (Randhir Kapoor) is in hospital, so I am not in a very good frame. Just pray, and I hope his soul rests in peace. I just miss him.” Rishi’s wife Neetu Kapoor also posted a note on her Instagram with a throwback picture with him.

On Thursday, Randhir Kapoor was admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. He was quoted as saying: “The hospital is taking very good care of me and I thank Tina Ambani. Everything is under control. They are going all out for me. The doctors are around all the time.”