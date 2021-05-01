WhatsApp introduced new feature

World’s most popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp has launched a new feature for its users. Facebook owned WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that brings a bigger view of photos and videos in chats. This feature will display photos and videos sent in chats in a bigger format.

WhatsApp announced the new feature in a tweet with an example of how it works. Earlier, the photos sent on WhatsApp appear cropped, and users have to open it to view the full image. With the new update, WhatsApp will display the entire photo within the chat itself.