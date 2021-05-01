‘Will donate plasma after a month’: Rubina Dilaik tests positive for COVID-19

Bigg Boss 14 winner, Rubina Dilaik tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday. The actress revealed the news through her Instagram account. She told that she has quarantined herself at home for 17 days, and urged people who came in contact with her to get themselves tested. The actress also talked about being eligible for donating plasma after a month. Her posts read, “I always look out for silver lining. I will now be eligible for donating plasma after a month. Tested positive, home quarantined for 17 days. Whosoever has come in contact with me past 5/7 days, please get yourself tested.”

Rubina’s industry colleagues and Bigg Boss housemates took to the Instagram section to wish her a speedy recovery. Aly Goni wrote“Ya Allah reham please Take care rubi”, and Jasmin Bhasin wrote, “Have a speedy recovery. Please take care”.

Rubina became popular after her performance in the TV show Choti Bahu – Sindoor Bin Suhagan. She also appeared in popular shows like Punar Vivah – Ek Nayi Umeed and Shakti: Astitva Ke Ahsaas Ki.