2 years of salary to family of employees who died due to Covid: Borosil

‘We have lost four employees to the dreadful pandemic’ read a post shared by Borosil Ltd on Saturday morning. Borosil Ltd and Borosil Renewables Ltd have said that in the event of any of their employee losing their life due to COVID-19, his or her family will continue to receive the salary for the next two years.

In a statement shared by Borosil’s managing director Shreevar Kheruka, “We have lost 4 employees to this dreadful pandemic. Their names are Santosh Chalke, Vijay Shirsath, Tushar Panchal, and Shiv Shankar Bisht. The sadness for these losses is indescribable. In order to reassure our employees, we have announced that the family of any employee of Borosil Ltd. and Borosil Renewable Ltd. and their subsidiaries will be given 2 years of salary in the event of an unfortunate demise owing to Covid 19. In addition to this, the education of the children of the employee will be paid till graduation in India,” the LinkedIn post read.

He added, “The above is no comparison to the scale of the loss, but hopefully will allow the family enough time to process the bereavement and reorient. I strongly believe that the real assets of Borosil are not reflected on our Balance Sheet at all. We need to protect these assets in whatever way we can. I hope this move is a step in that direction. This too shall pass and we will emerge into a better tomorrow!”

Netizens praised Borosil for its decision. One user wrote, “Thank you Borosil for this. Salute to the leadership. Education for kids is my personal favourite. Love it. I will be a customer for life for you.”Another wrote, ” Phenomenally compassionate decision by Borosil India! Kudos!”