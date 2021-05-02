Sneha Wagh’s father dies due to Covid-19, the actress penned down an emotional note on her social media

The second wave of the novel coronavirus pandemic is hitting so hard in people’s life. While several TV celebrities got infected, and many lost their loved ones to the pandemic. Television actress Sneha Wagh’s father, Ganesh Wagh, succumbs to Covid-19. The actor took to social media handle to share the news of her father’s demise and also penned an emotional note.

In her Facebook post, she shared some pictures with her father and wrote “After battling a month’s battle with pneumonia & covid-19, I have lost my father. shattering our hearts into million pieces, our biggest and strongest pillar is no more. Never felt this kind of pain before. No matter what you go through in life, losing a parent doesn’t get close to anything.”

On her Instagram, she posted a note which read “Dearest Papa. You brought smiles on so many faces with your warm words, to brighten up the days. You were a good patient man, with a kind heart. You taught us to be confident and strong. You showed us self worth to chase our dreams. You time and again asked us to be loyal, be humble, be honest and be better versions of ourselves. Always a Gentleman. You Will always be our first Hero! Its just heartbreaking that now we have to live with this void, the emptiness without you. We couldn’t say a proper Goodbye! We couldn’t do much! And Now Life Will Never Be The Same Again Ever !”

Sneha Wagh was last seen in the TV show Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram. Sneha started her career at the age of 13 in Marathi theatre. Her first television show was Adhuri Ek Kahani on Zee Marathi.