Assam Assembly Election 2021 Update: BJP to form government in the state again

The counting of votes for the Assam assembly elections is underway. The ruling BJP has created a new history by retaining power in the state. BJP is leading in 71 seats in the state. Grand Alliance spearheaded by Congress is ahead in 38 places. The majority mark in Assam is 64. BJP is the first non-Congress government to win consecutive terms.

Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal and state Finance and Health Minister and BJP’s star campaigner Himanta Biswa Sarma are leading from Majauli and Jalukbari constituencies.

The voting for the Assam Assembly elections, which was held in three phases — March 27, April 1, and April 6, was concluded on April 6 with an impressive turnout of 82.04%.