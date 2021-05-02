Assam Assembly Election 2021 Update: ‘BJP will form government in Assam’: Sarbananda Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister and BJP leader Sarbananda Sonowal has claimed that BJP will form government in the state again. Sarbananda Sonowal thanked the voters who voted for BJP.

The way the people of Assam have blessed us, it’s clear that BJP will form the government. We will form the government with AGP and UPPL. Everything has happened with the grace and the cooperation of the public. Just have to wait till the last count. It is clear that the trend that the ongoing is in our favour,” said Sarbananda Sonowal.

Sarbananda Sonowal is leading from Assam’s Majuli constituency. NDA led by BJP is leading in 77 Assembly constituencies. Grand Alliance spearheaded by the Congress is ahead in 40 places. The BJP is leading in 62 seats, and its partners- Asom Gana Parishad is ahead 10 and United People’s Party, Liberal in seven constituencies. Congress candidates are leading in 26 seats, while those of its ally AIUDF in 11 and Bodoland People’s Front in three.