BJP Party office set on fire; party blames Trinamool Congress

In the first phase of the counting process, the trends that have come in showed a certain victory for TMC. As per the EC trends at 4:20 PM, TMC was ahead in 208 seats and BJP was ahead in 79 seats. As soon as the news of victory came in, TMC started gheraoing the BJP office in Kolkata. Presently, news has come in that violence has erupted in Arambagh and a BJP office there has been burnt to ashes.

BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Bengal soon after the #WestBengalElections results were clear. BJP party office in Arambagh is set on fire. Allegation against TMC, TMC denies charge. pic.twitter.com/70LwYTUPuA — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 2, 2021

A journalist with TV9, Anindya Banerjee, tweeted the visuals of a BJP office being burnt to the ground in Arambagh.

In his words, BJP suspects TMC goons behind the incident, though, TMC has denied any responsibility for the violence.

As per report, other than in Arambagh, violence has erupted also in Beliaghata area of Kolkata.

BREAKING: Violence breaks out in Beleghata, Kolkata. It's barely 7 km from the icons Park Street. Media isn't allowed anywhere near there. BJP cadres are targeted. #WestBengalElections2021 — Anindya (@AninBanerjee) May 2, 2021

Anindya has reported that BJP cadres are being targeted in these areas.

TMC workers gherao BJP office in Kolkata

According to the initial trends, TMC is ahead in the state of West Bengal in at least 200 seats. As trends showed a landslide victory for Mamata Banerjee led TMC, the workers of the party have now reportedly gheraoed the BJP office in Hastings, Kolkata. After the foretold certain victory for TMC, there have been fears that BJP workers and those who supported and voted for the party might face backlash from the TMC and its workers.

The happiness of TMC workers was also visible in Asansol. After the Election Commission asked the officials and police to assure that no gatherings are allowed post-election results, the Bengal police were seen directing TMC party workers to stop their celebrations and maintain protocol amidst rising COVID-19 cases. Rather than paying heed to what Bengal police were asking them to comply with, the TMC workers were seen bursting a firecracker right next to the police officer to intimidate the officer.