Caution: Coronavirus is spreading in animals

New Delhi: Coronavirus has started spreading in animals too. According to the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Asiatic lions deaths have been reported due to coronavirus. The ministry in its release said that there are possibilities of transmission of the virus amongst animals.

The Ministry of Environment issued an advisory to all the states to close down national parks/sanctuaries and other protected areas for tourists with immediate effect.

As per the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change Wildlife Division release, the government has decided to restrict the movement of people to national parks and other protected areas.

The ministry has also requested to maintain all other stipulations issued by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare in the movement of staff/villagers, etc. in and around the national parks.

The release also noted the possibilities of the spread of the deadly contagious virus amongst animals in national parks/sanctuaries and other protected areas and also the transmission of the virus from humans to animals and vice versa.