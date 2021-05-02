Covid-19 Update:1847 new coronavirus cases reported in UAE

The Ministry of Health and Prevention in UAE has updated the coronavirus situation in the country. 1847 new coronavirus cases along with 1791 new recoveries and 2 new deaths were reported in UAE in the last 24 hours. Till now 523,795 coronavirus cases were reported in UAE. The total recoveries reached at 504,251. The death toll is at 1593. At present there are 17,951 active cases in the country.

Ministry has conducted 205,625 additional Covid-19 tests in the last 24 hours. Till now over 44.5 million Covid-19 tests were conducted in UAE.

24,743 doses of the Covid-19 vaccines were administered in UAE in the past 24 hours. Till now 10.6 million doses were administered in the country. This takes the rate of doses per 100 people to107.53.