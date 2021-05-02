Covid updates: Kerala registered 31,959 new Covid cases today

Thiruvananthapuram: Today, Kerala recorded 31,959 Covid-19 cases, with the total caseload rising to 16 lakh as the active cases rose to 3.39 lakh, the state government said.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan told reporters in Kannur that 16,296 people have been cured of the infection, taking the total recoveries to 12,93,590,

In the last 24 hours ending 2 PM, as many as 1,12,625 samples have been tested taking the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) to 28.37 per cent.

1,60,58,633 samples have been tested.

As Kozhikode recorded 4,238 cases, the highest, four districts–Thrissur, Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Malappuram- reported over 3,000 infections today.

The death rate has climbed to 5,405 with 49 more deaths.

Among the positive cases, 81 are health workers, 266 had come from outside the state and 29,700 were infected through contact.

Around 7,24,611 people are under observation in various districts, including 26,169 in hospitals.