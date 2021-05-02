Fed up of global criticism on COVID-19 in India: Samir Soni

Actor Samir Soni has said that he’s tired of India being criticised amid the extremely hard situation with the second wave of COVID-19. On Sunday, the actor shared a note on Instagram, which read: “Fed-up of this worldwide India bashing and some Indians actually taking pleasure in it. I love my country and stand by it, through thick and thin. And shame on all you ‘myseryporn’ peddlers, you’ll probably sell your own family for sake of ‘Headlines’ or ‘Breaking News’.” He added in the caption “Straight from my heart”.

The post has recieved mixed reactions. Some asked the actor to ‘step out from his plush home’ and see the reality of the pandemic. “There is a difference between jingoism and patriotism. Calling a spade a spade – is it being negative or holding a mirror?” a user commented. Replaying him, Sameer wrote, “it’s the intent that matters. Don’t have to show funeral pyres and dead bodies, to give the information. Maybe in a film but not in national or international news. Unfortunately news is also a business and graphic pictures are sold for thousands or lacs.”

Meanwhile India reported 3,92,488 fresh coronavirus cases and over 3,689 related deaths in the last 24 hours.