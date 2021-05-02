Pandya brothers to donate 200 oxygen concentrators in rural areas

On Saturday All-rounder Hardik Pandya announced that his entire family, including brother Krunal, will donate 200 oxygen concentrators to help the rural areas of India, fighting against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Gratitude to all the medical staff, frontline workers, and all the individuals who have come out and held their hands at such times to fight out the battle,” Hardik said.

“Krunal, myself, and my mother — basically our entire family, we were finding ways at trying to help out. We decided to donate 200 oxygen concentrators to the rural parts of India where I feel the medical infrastructure needs more support. We all understand it’s difficult, we want to show our gratitude, support and just want to tell everyone that they’re always there in our prayers,” Hardik added.

Several cricketers, including Sachin Tendulkar, Shikhar Dhawan also stepped in to help people ravaged by Coronavirus. IPL sides are also pitching in. Rajasthan Royals have raised 7.5 crores while Delhi Capitals contributed Rs 1.5 crore for the cause.