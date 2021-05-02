Puducherry Assembly Election Results 2021

In Puducherry, the AINRC-led NDA and the Congress-led Secular Democratic alliance are in a contest. While AINRC fielded candidates in 16 of the total 30 constituencies the BJP is contesting nine seats while the AIADMK is contesting five seats. Congress, meanwhile, is contesting on 14 of the 30 seats

The BJP has won the Kamaraj Nagar constituency by over 7000 votes. Former Congress legislator A John Kumar, who joined the BJP ahead of the elections has won over his former party colleague MOHF Shahjahan. Meanwhile, AINRC chief ministerial candidate N Rangasamy continues to trail in Yanam and Congress-backed independent candidate Gollapalli Srinivas Ashok has regained a lead. Yanam, a Congress bastion, was led by former health minister Malladi Krishna Rao, but he went on to quit the party and backed Rangasamy. Ashok, who was also with the quit and contested as an independent candidate after the AINRC forged an alliance with the BJP. The Congress decided not to field a candidate in Yanam and lent support to Ashok.

Congress’ M Vaithianathan continues to lead in Lawspetand has overtaken BJP candidate V Saminathan. The former is leading by over 4,000 votes.