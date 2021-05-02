Puducherry election: NDA leads

Puducherry: Counting of votes is underway on Sunday (May 2) for elections to the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry legislative assemblies. Counting started at 8 am with postal ballots while EVMs were opened at around 8.30 am.

As per the latest trends, the opposition DMK-Congress is ahead of the incumbent AIADMK+ in Tamil Nadu while the NDA is leading in Puducherry, leaving the UPA behind.

In Tamil Nadu, the main contest is between the DMK-Congress alliance and the AIADMK-BJP combine. Two other fronts – one led by AMMK chief TTV Dhinakaran and another spearheaded by actor-politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) – are also in the fray. In Puducherry, the NDA – consisting of former CM N Rangaswamy’s All India NR Congress (AINRC), the BJP and the AIADMK – and the UPA – consisting primarily of the Congress and the DMK – are the mail fronts contesting the election.

In the April 6 election, voting was held on 234 Assembly seats in Tamil Nadu and 30 seats in Puducherry.

Counting is taking place in the southern state of Tamil Nadu and the union territory of Puducherry with necessary COVID-19 guidelines. Candidates and agents are allowed to enter the counting centres only if they carry the mandatory RT-PCR test report or certificate for two doses of vaccination. Further, the Election Commission has also barred any ‘victory procession’ or congregation by political parties post the announcement of results.

Puducherry Assembly Election trends (14/30)

UPA – 4

NDA – 10

AMMK+ – 0

MNM – 0

Others – 0