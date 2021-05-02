Rahul Gandhi reacts to Congress’ huge defeat

New Delhi: On Monday, Rahul Gandhi hit out at the LDF for its landslide success in the state. Rahul Gandhi responded that he appreciates the sentiments of the people. Thanks to the supporters and party workers. Rahul Gandhi said that the fight for values ??will endure.

The UDF experienced a great loss in the blow of the Left that exploded in the state. The LDF also closed the BJP’s account after redeeming the name. When the ministers of the CPM and the constituent parties succeeded, the loss was the failure of Mercikutty amma.

Jose K. Mani, who achieved the number three car in the cabinet, fell on the bridge and Shreyams Kumar lost in Kalpetta. The CPI (M) leadership was relieved to succeed most of the two dozen constituencies, including Alappuzha, Ambalapuzha, Kozhikode North, and Thrissur, which had ventured to reinstate leading candidates on a session basis.

As counting of votes for the Kerala Assembly polls picks up momentum, the ruling LDF government set on its glide path to victory, beating the state’s 40-year record of voting out incumbent governments every five years. Naturally, the Congress’s failure to return to power in the state will be a huge setback for Rahul Gandhi who was almost the face of his party’s campaign. However, if the trends, so far, start transforming into genuine results, Rahul is set for a double whammy in the southern state.