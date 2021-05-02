“Lighting a fire in China VS lighting a fire in India” ; China mocks India over Covid crisis

A social media post from an account connected to the Chinese Communist Party has sparked controversy for seeming to imitate India over its coronavirus pressure. The post on the Chinese site Weibo revealed an image of a rocket launch in China besides a photo of the bodies of Covid victims being cremated in India.

Text with it read: “Lighting a fire in China VS lighting a fire in India.”On Saturday afternoon, the post, which arrived has since been removed. It was announced by an account relating to an official Chinese authority enforcement agency, the Communist Party’s Central Political and Legal Affairs Commission, which has millions of followers on Weibo, a famous microblogging site in the nation. Users reacting to the post, which was later shared using screenshots of the original, penned that it was “inappropriate” and that China “should express sympathy for India”.

Hu Xijin, the editor-in-chief of China’s Global Times media outlet, wrote: “Hold high the banner of humanitarianism at this time, show sympathy for India, and firmly place Chinese society on a moral high ground.”The Weibo post arrived a day after Chinese President Xi Jinping conveyed a message of sympathy to Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the country’s intensifying Covid-19 crisis. Mr. Xi said China was ready to improve co-operation with India and give any additional help where required.

Read more; “Respects the VERDICT-The fight against the CPM and corruption will continue”; K.Surendran

India is striving to cope with a destructive second surge of coronavirus, with hospitals battling to treat patients between a chronic shortage of beds and medical oxygen. On Sunday, India reported a daily coronavirus death toll of 3,689 – the highest since the pandemic started. It came a day after the nation became the first to record more than 400,000 new cases within 24 hours.