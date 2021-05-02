State government announces 14-day lockdown from May 5

A state government has imposed a 14-day lockdown in the state to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection. Odisha state government has imposed the lockdown. The lockdown will come into effect from May 5. The lockdown will remain in force till May 19, 2021 The decision was taken by the state government after reviewing the Covid-19 situation.

People will be allowed to purchase essential items within 500 metre radius of their residences between 6 am and 12 pm. During weekends, they will only be able to avail medical services.

“The lockdown is primarily aimed at regulating movement of common people. No restriction has been imposed on goods carriers,” the order issued by the government said. Odisha recorded 8,015 new COVID-19 cases, 5,634 recoveries and related 14 deaths in the last 24 hours.