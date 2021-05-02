DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

State government week-long ‘total lockdown’ from May 3

May 2, 2021, 03:54 pm IST

Another state government in India has imposed a week-long ‘total lockdown’ in the state. Haryana government  has imposed the lockdown in the state as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced  this.

The weeklong total lockdown will start from May 3. Earlier, weekend lockdown was imposed in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from April 30, 10 pm to May 3, 5 am.

Haryana has reported  over 5,01,566 positive cases. In this  3,94,709 people had  recovered and 4,341 have died. In the last  24 hours, 13,588 new cases, 8,509 fresh recoveries and 125 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,02,516.

