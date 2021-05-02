State government week-long ‘total lockdown’ from May 3

Another state government in India has imposed a week-long ‘total lockdown’ in the state. Haryana government has imposed the lockdown in the state as the number of coronavirus cases surged in the state. Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij announced this.

The weeklong total lockdown will start from May 3. Earlier, weekend lockdown was imposed in Panchkula, Gurugram, Faridabad, Sonipat, Rohtak, Hisar, Sirsa and Fatehabad districts from April 30, 10 pm to May 3, 5 am.

Haryana has reported over 5,01,566 positive cases. In this 3,94,709 people had recovered and 4,341 have died. In the last 24 hours, 13,588 new cases, 8,509 fresh recoveries and 125 deaths have been reported. Currently, the total number of active cases in the state is 1,02,516.