Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 Update: South Indian superstar Kamal Hassan faces big blow’

South-Indian superstar and the founder of Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) Kamal Hassan has faced his biggest defeat on today. The actor turned politician who wanted to be the game changer in the Tamil Nadu politics failed to win from the assembly seat that he contested.

Kamal Hassan was defeated by BJP’s National Women’s Wing President Vanathi Srinivasan. Vanathi Srinivasan won the Coimbatore South seat with a majority of 1500 votes. This will be Vanathi’s first stint as an MLA in Tamil Nadu.

Kamal Hassan came second election battle while Mayura Jayakumar of Indian National Congress (INC) came third.