Tamil Nadu Election Results 2021: DMK Vs AIADMK, who will win the election?

The counting votes of Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021 started at 8 am on Sunday, May 2. The election witnessing a tight contest between the ruling AIADMK which is in alliance with BJP and MK Stalin-led DMK in alliance with Congress.

The early trends are showing that DMK is heading towards a victory. The 234-member Tamil Nadu assembly needs a party to have a majority of 118 seats to emerge a winner. Several exit polls have predicted a comfortable victory for DMK, looking to return to power after a decade. Earlier, the Tamil Nadu government announced that there will be a complete lockdown on the counting day but movement/transport of officials, political party functionaries, counting agents, and others will be allowed.