Abu Dhabi updates travel procedures for vaccinated citizens, residents

Crisis and Disasters Committee, The Abu Dhabi Emergency, has updated the travel procedures for passengers vaccinated against Covid-19.

Valid from Monday, May 3, 2021, vaccinated travellers coming from ‘green’ countries must take a PCR test on arrival and on day 6, without the need to quarantine.

And in the case of vaccinated travellers coming from other countries must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for five days, and take another PCR test on day four.

It is documented in the vaccine report on the Alhosn app, that the order applies to all vaccinated UAE citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi who have got their second vaccine dose at least 28 days earlier.

The non-vaccinated citizens and residents of Abu Dhabi coming from ‘green’ countries, must take a PCR test on arrival without the need to quarantine, as well as two other PCR tests on days six and 12.

And for the non-vaccinated citizens and residents coming from other countries, they must take a PCR test on arrival, quarantine for 10 days and take another PCR test on day eight.

