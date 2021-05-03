Assam: Congress moved candidates to resort ahead of results turned out premature

Some days after the Assam election, the Congress-led Opposition moved around 90 candidates out of the state, saying that the polls had observed a tight contest and the leaders were exposed to poaching.

On Sunday, but that decision appeared groundless after the Bharatiya Janata Party-led alliance won a comfortable victory, outpacing the opposition alliance. The BJP won 52 of the state’s 126 seats, its associates Asom Gana Parishad won 9 and United Peoples Party Liberal won 6. On the other hand, the Opposition was far behind. The Congress won just 23, the All India United Democratic Front won 12 and the Bodoland Peoples Front won 4.

The BPF moved 8 candidates to a resort in Chhattisgarh on April 10. On April 9, the AIUDF shifted 18 of its candidates to Jaipur. On April 22, Congress shifted over 60 of its candidates to Sonapur. But on Sunday, the Opposition performed poorly.

In the lower Assam region, UPPL won 6 of the 12 seats. The BPF experienced severe losses and all three of its sitting ministers lost their seats.