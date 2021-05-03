Astronaut posts pic of a World Heritage Site taken from the International Space Station

Japanese astronaut Soichi Noguchi shared an astounding image of the Great Pyramid of Giza taken from the International Space Station on his last day aboard before returning home. He along with three other astronauts, returned to Earth following the group’s six-month mission in orbit in a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule, on Sunday.

By sharing the image, the astronaut wrote “Final Day on ISS – I got the best shot of Giza.”

The picture has gathered more than 20,000 likes – and the numbers are still increasing. People are posting appreciative comments while expressing their reactions. A Twitter user shared “It’s like one of those illusions where you can’t tell if they’re 3D or massive holes in the ground”. Another wrote, “Great shot Astro Soichi! First time I’ve seen this from orbit and it’s perfect. Thank you”. “What a beautiful shot! To catch the beauty of the moment! Life should be cherished at the wonderful moment! Isn’t this the nice interpretation of “One moment in time”?” said a third.