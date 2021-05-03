Big Ticket Abu Dhabi: Expat wins 12 million UAE Dirham

Fortune has once again blessed an expat. An expat working in Dubai has won 12 million UAE dirham ( Rs. 24 crore) in Big Ticket raffle draw. Mohamed Mishfak , a Sri Lankan expat living in Dubai has won the prize. Mohamed Mishfak won Dh12 million in the Abu Dhabi Big Ticket raffle draw series 227 held on Monday. Mohamed Mishfak purchased the ticket number 054978 bought on April 29.

Abu Mammem Babu, an Indian expat living in Oman has won the second prize of 3 million dirham ( INR. 6 crores). He purchased the ticket number 232268 on April 28. The third prize of 1 million dirham ( INR.2 crores) was also won by an Indian expat . Anuj Thyagarajan living in Sharjah has won the prize. He purchased the ticket number 263556 on April7.