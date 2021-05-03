Billie Eilish stuns her fans on British Vogue cover

Billie Eilish has often been spotted in baggy clothes in public. But, the 19-year-old singer, for the cover shoot for British Vogue, chose to wear something drastically different.

According to a report in Mashable, ever since she rose to fame as a 14-year-old songwriter, Eilish’s signature style has always been about “big baggy clothes”, which, she explained in a 2019 ad for Calvin Klein, stemmed from the desire to never let the world know everything about her. “I mean that’s why I wear big baggy clothes; nobody can have an opinion because they haven’t seen what’s underneath… Nobody can be like, ‘Oh, she’s slim-thick, she’s got a flat a*s, she’s got a fat a*s’. No one can say any of that because they don’t know,” she had said.

However, for Vogue, she not only looks stunning but also appears to be in control of just how her body is presented to the public. On Instagram, she has shared the cover image, writing in the caption that she thanks the outlet “for respecting my vision and making this come to life”.

British Vogue editor-in-chief Edward Enninful, in a long Instagram post, also detailed the process of having Eilish for the June cover, writing how she wanted “nothing short of a transformation”. “So she came to Vogue with an idea. What if, she wondered, she wanted to show more of her body for the first time in a fashion story? What if she wanted to play with corsetry and revel in the aesthetic of the mid-20th century pin-ups she’s always loved?” he wrote.