Choreographer Rahul Shetty sets Guinness World Records

Dance India Dance fame Rahul Shetty, has made it to the Guinness World Records. He achieved the feat of choreographing the largest roller skating dance routine of 270 participants, achieved by Shiv Ganga Roller Skating Club in Belgaum, Karnataka, India. He is known for his choreography in many films such as Race 3, ABCD franchise, Baaghi 2, Housefull 4, Street Dancer 3D.

Talking about his victory, he shares “Guinness World Record – the title itself holds so much of importance and honour that being entitled to it for one of my achievements is surreal. Never expected this to happen and when I received the news I was just feeling grateful for it.”

“When I was really young back in my school days, my parents had got me this big fat GUINNESS BOOK OF WORLD RECORDS which had fancy illustrations and the real pictures of the record holders and I always used to wish if I can ever have my name in that book. So subconsciously I think my mind was already preparing and manifesting for it. Later I started working with Remo Dsouza sir, who is also a record holder. He has his certificate nicely framed, hanging up at his office wall with so much pride. I always used to look and admire it almost every day and then today I proudly hold one of the titles. So it’s a moment of pride for my parents and my family while I am just thinking of ways to break another record with my moves.” he added.

He has choreographed stars like Shahrukh Khan for Zero, Hrithik Roshan, Tiger Shroff, Varun Dhawan, Mouni Roy, and many more. Rahul has also directed and choreographed the song ‘Kurta Pajama’ by Tony Kakkar and Shehnaz Gill.