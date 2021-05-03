Commodity Market: Gold prices edges higher

The prices of precious metals-gold and silver-had edged higher in the commodity market. In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), the gold futures surged by 0.6% to Rs.47004 per 10 gram. Silver futures was also up by 0.6% to Rs.68,789 per kg.

In the Kerala market, the price of sovereign gold surged by Rs. 160 and reached at Rs.35,200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs.4400 up by Rs.20. On Friday the yellow metal was priced at Rs. 35,040.

Also Read: UAE oxygen concentrator suppliers sold out following huge demand from Indian expats

In the international market, the price of spot is at US dollar 1770.66 per ounce. Silver is priced at US dollar 25.90 per ounce. Among other precious metals, palladium rose 0.3% to US dollar 2,944.19 per ounce.