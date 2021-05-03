Elderly couple kill themselves over fear of spreading coronavirus to grandson

On Sunday, Covid positive elderly couple named Heeralal Bairwa (75) and his wife Shantibai (70) died allegedly by jumping before a moving train as they feared that they might spread the virus to their grandson. They were living with their 18-year-old grandson and daughter-in-law at the Purohitji Ki Tapri area in the city. The couple’s son had died eight years ago, police said.

On April 29, they tested positive for covid and since then they were in-home quarantine, Sub-Inspector at Railway Colony police station Ramesh Chand Sharma said. On Sunday morning, the couple allegedly jumped before a train on the Delhi Mumbai up line track near Chambal overbridge. A case under Section 174 (unnatural death) of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) was registered and according to the Covid-19 protocol the bodies were sent for last rites. Initial investigation revealed that the couple feared that their only grandson and other family members may catch the coronavirus. The two left their home in the early hours of Sunday and took the extreme step, the SI said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, he added.