Kerala Congress B chairman R Balakrishna Pillai passed away

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Congress B chairman and former minister R. Balakrishna Pillai passed away He was 86 years old. R. Ba Balakrishna Pillai had been on rest and treatment for a long time due to illness. Balakrishna Pillai was admitted to a private hospital in Kottarakkara yesterday due to deteriorating health. He was on a ventilator following severe respiratory failure. The news of the demise was confirmed a while back.

Despite the health problems, the recent assembly elections, including R. Balakrishna Pillai was actively involved. His son and Pathanapuram LDF candidate KB Ganesh Kumar was even involved in the campaign. Balakrishna Pillai also attended the inauguration of the election committee office in Pathanapuram as KB Ganesh Kumar Covid was undergoing treatment. He was the Chairman of the Forward Development Corporation.