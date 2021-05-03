Some states showing very early signs of plateauing in daily fresh COVID-19 cases

On Monday, the Union health ministry reviewed the Covid-19 situation in the country and informed that amid the extreme increase in novel coronavirus cases, some states like Madhya Pradesh, Delhi are showing early signs of plateauing/decrease in daily new cases, but these are very early signals to analyze anything.

During a press conference, Union Health Ministry Joint Secretary, Lav Agarwal said, “Some states are showing increasing trends in COVID cases, these states should take required precautionary measures.” Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Assam, Manipur, Bihar, Chandigarh, Haryana, Karnataka, Himachal Pradesh, Meghalaya are among those states. The overall cumulative fatality of the country is around 1.10%. Twelve states have over 1 lakh active COVID cases, 7 states have 50k to 1 lakh cases, while 17 states have less than 50,000 such infections, added the health ministry.

We’re seeing a positive approach in recoveries too. On May 2, the recovery rate was at 78% and on May 3 it climbed up to almost 82%. These are early gains on which we have to work on regularly,” Agarwal told reporters. The health ministry informed that in connection with increasing oxygen supplies and the availability of beds for the Covid-hit patients in the country, they are planning to use gaseous oxygen for medical purposes. “We’re planning to make temporary COVID care centers with oxygenated beds around industrial units that make oxygen which is suitable for medical purpose and are near cities, we’re planning to make temporary COVID care centers with oxygenated beds around them,” said Agarwal.