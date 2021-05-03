State Congress president resigns after defeat in assembly election

Congress state president in Assam, Ripun Bora has resigned from the post as the party has faced a biggest defeat in the assembly election. aking responsibility, the Rajya Sabha MP sent the resignation letter to Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

“I do hereby tender my resignation from the post of President, Assam Pradesh Congress Committee owing to the responsibility of the humiliating defeat of my party in the Assam Assembly Election 2021. Madam, I am extremely saddened and disheartened to inform you that despite my immense hard work we were unable to combat the divisive and communal politics played by the BJP and RSS,” Bora said in the letter.

” However, I pledge to continue my fight as a dedicated Congressman to uphold the ideology and values of Indian National Congress. Madam, I shall be ever grateful to you for assigning me with such a great responsibility of President, Assam PCC to serve my party”, he added.

I congratulate all the wining candidates of @INCAssam & #Mahajot.

I courageously accept the verdict of the people. We fought till the end.

I would also like to thank all those who supported me. But we will continue our fight for peace, democracy and secularism.#JaiAaiAxom. — Ripun Bora (@ripunbora) May 2, 2021

Bora, who contested from the Gohpur seat and lost by 29,294 votes against BJP’s sitting MLA Utpal Borah. Ruling BJP has won a clear majority in the state and will form the government for an another term.