Stock Market: Sensex ends marginally lower

In the share market the domestic benchmark indices BSE Sensex ended marginally lower. The NSE Nifty ended marginally higher. BSE Sensex ended 64 points lower at 48,719. NSE Nifty advanced 3 points to close at 14,634.

6 of 11 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended lower. The overall market breadth was positive as 1,823 shares ended higher while 1,218 closed lower on the BSE.

The top gainers in the market were SBI Life, Bharti Airtel, Adani Ports, Tata Steel, Maruti Suzuki, Asian Paints, Hindustan Unilever, NTPC, UPL, , Mahindra & Mahindra , Bajaj Auto, IndusInd Bank, Nestle India and Hindalco. The top losers in the market were Titan, IndusInd Bank, Bharat Petroleum, Wipro, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Hero MotoCorp, Eicher Motors, ITC, Reliance Industries, ONGC, Axis Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Bank, HDFC, Bajaj Finance. and Coal India.